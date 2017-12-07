Close
About Us
Our Company
Leadership
Our Portfolio
Media Brands
Radio Stations
Partner With Us
Capabilities
Case Studies
Community Impact
Investors
Careers
Press
Contact
CommunityKansas City Coats for Kids Community Outreach Campaign

Kansas City Coats for Kids Community Outreach Campaign

KMBZ’s annual Coats for Kids program is a community outreach campaign that collects new and used coats for Kansas City area children who might otherwise go without during the cold Kansas City winter. Community partners include Pride Cleaners, Arrow Fabricare and Excel Linen Supply; they clean every used coat. Two Men and a Truck provides trucks and drivers, delivering coats to kids in the Kansas City MO, Kansas City KS, Independence, Hickman Mills and Center School Districts. The Rotary Clubs of Kansas City help sort and unload thousands of coats, and a significant cash donation from Honeywell of Kansas City is matched by KMBZ listeners during the final two weeks of the program to purchase new coats. More than $30,000 was raised and over 6000 new and used coats were distributed to kids in the greater Kansas City area.

 

0% played
0:00 /

Coats for Kids

Related Articles

Power Recycling Weekends in Indianapolis

See more

The Plight of the North Carolina Honey Bee & Bumble Bee

See more