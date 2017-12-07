Kansas City Coats for Kids Community Outreach Campaign

KMBZ’s annual Coats for Kids program is a community outreach campaign that collects new and used coats for Kansas City area children who might otherwise go without during the cold Kansas City winter. Community partners include Pride Cleaners, Arrow Fabricare and Excel Linen Supply; they clean every used coat. Two Men and a Truck provides trucks and drivers, delivering coats to kids in the Kansas City MO, Kansas City KS, Independence, Hickman Mills and Center School Districts. The Rotary Clubs of Kansas City help sort and unload thousands of coats, and a significant cash donation from Honeywell of Kansas City is matched by KMBZ listeners during the final two weeks of the program to purchase new coats. More than $30,000 was raised and over 6000 new and used coats were distributed to kids in the greater Kansas City area.

