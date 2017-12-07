Close
About Us
Our Company
Leadership
Our Portfolio
Media Brands
Radio Stations
Partner With Us
Capabilities
Case Studies
Community Impact
Investors
Careers
Press
Contact
CommunityNorfolk Cleans Up the Chesapeake Bay

Norfolk Cleans Up the Chesapeake Bay

Founded in 1967, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is the largest independent conservation organization dedicated solely to saving the Bay. CBF built the Brock Environmental Center to engage, inform and inspire generations about the environment and how we can all help Save the Bay.

Entercom Norfolk partnered with the Brock Environmental Center and took to the bay to clean out the Lespedeza plant and clear the overgrowth of Asiatic Sedge. The team collected enough overgrowth and wild plants that filled nine, 33-gallon trash bags that weighed roughly 100lbs each.

 

of

Related Articles

Environmental Defense Fund PSA Campaign Features Don Cheadle and Ellie Kemper

See more

Power Recycling Weekends in Indianapolis

See more