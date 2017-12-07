Norfolk Cleans Up the Chesapeake Bay

Founded in 1967, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is the largest independent conservation organization dedicated solely to saving the Bay. CBF built the Brock Environmental Center to engage, inform and inspire generations about the environment and how we can all help Save the Bay.

Entercom Norfolk partnered with the Brock Environmental Center and took to the bay to clean out the Lespedeza plant and clear the overgrowth of Asiatic Sedge. The team collected enough overgrowth and wild plants that filled nine, 33-gallon trash bags that weighed roughly 100lbs each.