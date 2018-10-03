Avocados from Peru Hits Home Runs with Baltimore Fans

Entercom Baltimore

Avocados from Peru wanted to be the preferred brand of avocados in the Baltimore marketplace. To do this, they wanted to create awareness and inform consumers of where their avocados can be purchased.

How We Helped: We created a multi-media campaign around unique sampling opportunities at the Orioles game and at the Baltimore Zoo. Sampling events were promoted on the air through all five of Baltimore’s powerhouse radio stations. Live reads on The Fan highlighted the sampling events the days leading up to the big game. Digital elements including landing pages, social media, and digital takeovers on MIX, the Fan, and WILF promoted the brand while on-site promotion at the game helped drive fans to the avocado stands for sampling.

Results: Thousands of consumers sampled Avocados from Peru while audio and digital advertising educated consumers about the produce and where to purchase it.