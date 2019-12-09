Entercom Philadelphia is proud to extend its 98.1 WOGL (WOGL-FM) studio naming rights partnership with Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“We’re very excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, one of the premier brands in our region. Our listeners love Borgata like they love 98.1 WOGL, so the naming rights of our studio is a perfect fit!”

– David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia

“Borgata is honored to be partnering with 98.1 WOGL on naming rights for its studio. We have always experienced a great synergy between Entercom and Borgata and we are excited to continue our relationship into 2020.”

– Mike Woodside, Vice President of Marketing, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

