ENTERCOM WINS SIX 2018 SOUTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION STATE TELEVISION AND RADIO AWARDS

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 31, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with six South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) State Television and Radio Awards (STAR) Awards. The awards were presented at the SCBA’s STAR Awards Ceremony at the Columbia Conference Center in Columbia, SC.

106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM), Magic 98.9 (WSPA-FM), B93.7 (WFBC-FM), 96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2), and ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM) in Greenville-Spartanburg received first place in six categories.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Greenville. “Taking home top honors for best show, best personality, best use of digital, best sports talk show, best service project, and best station in the same year speaks to the dedication, talent, and quality that our team of over 100 professionals working on seven local brands delivers to our community.”

List of Entercom winners below.

Station of the Year

STAR Award

106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM)

Richard M. Uray Service Project of the Year

STAR Award

Magic 98.9 (WSPA-FM)

“Magic 98.9 Cards for Kids”

Personality of the Year

STAR Award

Magic 98.9 (WSPA-FM)

Sheri Taylor

Radio Show of the Year

STAR Award

B93.7 (WFBC-FM)

“Hawk & Tom Morning Show”

Best Use of Digital Platforms

STAR Award

96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2)

Best Sports Show/Sports Talk Show – Radio

STAR Award

ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM)

“The Huddle with Greg McKinney”

Entercom was also recognized with Awards of Merit in three categories.

Radio Show of the Year

Award of Merit

106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM)

Bob McLain

Best Sports Show/Sports Talk Show – Radio

Award of Merit

ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM)

“Straight Up with Sturg”

Production-Promo (Large Market)

Award of Merit

93.3 The Planet (WTPT-FM)

“Numerous Nuptials”

106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM), Magic 98.9 (WSPA-FM), B93.7 (WFBC-FM), 96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2), ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM) and 93.3 Planet Rocks (WTPT-FM) are Radio.com stations. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).