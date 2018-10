Entercom St. Louis

For 10 years, St. Louis has celebrated “the first sip of summer” at St. Louis Uncorked. The annual event features a variety of nationally and locally sourced wines and beers, 60+ event vendors, interactive event attractions, and local and national recording artists. St. Louis Uncorked averages over 18,000 active, upscale adults annually. Recent performers on the main stage include; Gavin DeGraw, OAR, Rachel Platten, Plain White Tees, Ingrid Michaelson and We the Kings.