100.7 The Wolf’s Throwdown brings some of the hottest country acts to the heart of the country at the King County Fair and Expo Center in Enumclaw. It’s an all-day & night, music-filled, action-packed, food & fun, outdoor summer celebration! With 6+ great country artists, and sell out attendance of 6,000+ passionate country music fans, you can’t miss this event!

