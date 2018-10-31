Detroit's 98.7 AMP Radio Makes Every Girl Feel Like a Princess For Their Prom

In 2010, 98.7 AMP RADIO introduced Gown Town, a first of its kind program that helps students attend their Proms by providing free Prom dresses to those in need. Since then, Gown Town has grown and the idea has spread to stations throughout the country. Gown Town is a two month project that begins with AMP encouraging listeners to donate their gently used formal wear at various sponsored drop off locations throughout the month of March. With the help of generous listeners, hundreds of dresses are received each year. After all the dresses are professionally dry cleaned (using Green Earth products of course), the building of Gown Town begins. Thanks to the generosity of the Oakland Mall that provides an empty store, the Gown Town promotional team create the ultimate pop up shop complete with a professional store look and feel and red carpet. Hundreds of girls line up with their parents starting at 7am during a set day in April, and AMP’s promotional team and volunteer sorority girls from a local University work all day to ensure that every girl finds the perfect dress. And its all completely free. Over the years more than 3,000 dresses have been recycled and distributed to lucky high schoolers who can now look forward to their big day.

