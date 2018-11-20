Close
Entercom Austin Supports The Waller Creek Conservancy

Entercom Austin was on hand as the first radio company to partner with Waller Creek Conservancy for the Creek Show. This year’s 5th Annual Creek Show was 9 nights of illuminated Interactive Art created by local businesses in an eco-friendly environment. Each night, one of our stations took part in the festivities. Over 75,000 people enjoyed the art, entertainment, live music, a kids zone and drinks as they learned about Waller Creek Conservancy first hand and enjoyed a free, fun night for the entire family.

 

