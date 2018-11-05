Close
Community Entercom Chicago: Saving the Planet with “1Thing” After Another

Entercom Chicago: Saving the Planet with “1Thing” After Another

Entercom Chicago partners with Friends of the Chicago River to spend two days removing trash from Bubbly Creek and Ping Tom Park as part of their #LosetheLitter campaign. The team went to work on land and on water collecting everything from old milk crates to discarded lawn furniture, from plastic bottles to old shoes.

Entercom Chicago Partners with Friends of the Chicago River

 

Plus, 104.3 JAMS afternoon host Sean “Sonic” Leckie, along with elected officials and river advocates, jump in the Chicago River for #TheBigJump. This event, also hosted by Friends of the Chicago River, is designed to highlight the work that has been done to improve the river’s water quality and to demonstrate a commitment to making the Chicago river swimmable for all.

DJ Sonic of 104.3 JAMS swims in the Chicago River

