100 Years of Radio

Last week marked the 100th anniversary of radio when KDKA Pittsburgh made history by broadcasting the returns of the 1920 US Presidential Election. Since then, radio has grown and changed countless times over, from the golden age of the 1950s to the rise of talk radio in the 1990s to the digital revolution of our time. Commercial radio doesn’t look anything like it did at its birth 100 years ago, and you can be sure it will look completely different 100 years from now. But you can also be sure that audio will always remain an essential form of entertainment, communication, and connection for listeners all over the nation.