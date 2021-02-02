Audio: A Trusted Medium for Covid Education

Of all the hardships due to COVID-19, moments of in-person connection is what people have missed the most. 74% Americans want to get back to visiting friends and families.1 Yet, many Americans are on the fence about getting vaccinated. About four-in-ten (39%) say that they definitely or probably, would not get a vaccine. While 75% have at least a fair amount of confidence that the R&D process will produce safe and effective vaccines, there is considerable wariness – only 37% are comfortable in being among the first to get vaccinated.2
Vaccine hesitancy is driven by concerns about safety and side effects, distrust in political and economic motives, and lack of knowledge. With the pandemic affecting communities across the country, addressing people with targeted resources and support has become extremely important. And here’s how Audio helps.
Audio Reaches Everyone, Everywhere – Especially Those In COVID-19 Hotspots and Vaccine Hesitant Audience Groups
Audio presents public health officials with tremendous opportunities to reach and mobilize those who are on the fence. We reach the most hesitant groups, such as African Americans and parents.
Audio Drives Action
Audio is in a unique position to influence with a trusted voice. Audio can amplify efforts to educate and build confidence in the COVID vaccination efforts.
Audio’s unmatched national reach, along with listeners’ trust in audio and willingness to hear about health related content, build personal touchpoints like no other medium. Therefore Audio, and especially Entercom, is able to amplify information and build confidence in the vaccine, and get us closer to finish line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
__________
1 Ad Council COVID Collaborative COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative Briefing, Ipsos Formative Research, National Survey conducted Dec 15-21, 2020, n=1038 vaccine hesitant adults
2 PEW Research Center, Survey conducted Nov 18-19, 2020, Intent to get a COVID-19 vaccine rises to 60% as confidence in research and development process increases
3 Nielsen Scarborough, Market/Release: Scarborough National Database 2020 Release 1 Total (Jan 2019 – May 2020), Base: Total Adults 18+ Projected: 257,715,351 Respondents: 215,475
4 American Academy of Pediatrics, Pediatrics December 2020, Article – Parental Vaccine Hesitancy and Childhood Influenza Vaccination
5 Entercom’s Engaged Impressions Custom Study, Alter Agents, August-October 2020, Sample of n=1008 US Adults (P18-54), Completed in August 2020, Base: Total Listeners (n=1008)|QM7. How much do you trust each of the following media sources when it comes to news, product recommendations, advertising etc.?
6 Entercom’s Engaged Impressions Custom Study, Alter Agents, August-October 2020, Neuro study of content and advertising Based on n=107,186 data points from 111 participants Three groups of randomly selected media consumers in NY, Chicago and LA markets Completed in October 2020. Immersion scores predict action with an accuracy of >80%.