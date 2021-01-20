This year’s Presidential Inauguration will be like no other. Amid health and safety concerns, many elements of the historic event will be different – no lively parades, tightly packed crowds or slate of glamorous balls. No matter how different it may look, this Inauguration will seize the hearts and minds of many Americans, as a President Biden takes the oath of office to jumpstart his America United agenda. In addition to most of the Inauguration activities being delivered virtually, January 20th will mark another first: Kamala Harris’ historic swearing-in as the first woman of color to be Vice President.

During the remote-only Inaugural festivities, civic-minded Americans will be joining in while at home… or work… or in the car pickup line. And they’ll be turning to their trusted sources for reliable and up to the minute news coverage – For many that will be their local news and news talk radio stations, like KYW for Philadelphians and 1010WINS for New Yorkers. For others, they’ll be checking their phones for national news reports and push alerts to drive them to the most critical updates.

Coverage for Inauguration Day, Inauguration Week And Beyond

We know that Inaugurals are historic and high-interest news events. In 2017, RADIO.COM’s national streaming Radio News saw a 38%1 increase in listening hours on Inauguration day. And as is the case with most historic events, the enthusiasm is not limited to a single day. Many Americans want coverage, analysis, and first-hundred-day actions in the days that follow. In 2017, post inauguration week saw listening hour increases of 14% and 9%1 for markets such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, respectively. Growth in News listening hours is consistently anticipated, as interest grows for reactions to new policies, calls for political unity and in this year’s case – coverage of any direct impact to economic and health crises facing the nation.

This year, leading media companies and publishers are working even harder to bring timely news coverage to their listeners, expanding beyond news seekers to inform the general public at large. Entercom’s News brands will not only be providing their listeners with coverage and perspective from the historic Inauguration in Washington, DC, but News stations will also deliver local hourly Inauguration updates to their sister music and sports stations, as well as key news bulletins throughout Inauguration week.

While 2021’s Inauguration will be unique in many ways, with millions following at home to witness Joe Biden become the 46th President of the United States, trusted audio news outlets will serve as a source of familiarity, serving communities across the country.

____________________

1) Triton Digital, weeks of 1/9/17 and 1/16/17, all dayparts, Pittsburgh= KDKA-AM, Philadelphia = WPHT-AM and KYW-AM.