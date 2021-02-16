Building Trust, Moving People

Despite their faltering faith in government institutions, people respect voices that come directly from their communities, voices that can speak to the issues that matter most. As a nation, we often focus on national headlines, to the point where we overlook the issues that really affect people: school boards and snow plowing, a new library or fire station. These local issues are tangible in a way that national policy is not—it’s where people actually encounter government in real life. Local media has always been strongest when it reports on these subjects. Entercom’s Engaged Impressions study1 found that 71% of weekly radio listeners tune in because they feel the content is relevant to their community. Research like this indicates that listeners continue to trust local media. Indeed, that trust is the underlying motivation for why they listen. Tapping into that trust is key for any organization that wants to restore belief in American institutions.

Audio is uniquely well suited to this task. Of all media, local or otherwise, audio (over the air, streaming, podcasting) is most trusted. That means people have more faith in audio than anything they see on TV, read in the newspaper, and especially, more than anything they see on social media. Our voices – in stories and reporting – are among the most trusted news outlets in the United States. We want to leverage that trust to educate citizens and help them engage their government with greater efficacy.

To really connect with communities, we rely on our wide network of local influencers. The Engaged Impressions1 study found that broadcast listeners tune in for local content and because they feel a personal connection to the host. People respond when a host feels like a neighbor. After all, wouldn’t you listen more readily to the advice of a friend than that of a pundit? Influencers like these will be essential to rebuilding bonds between citizens and the institutions that serve them.

By committing to civic education and engagement at the local level, we can kick off a chain reaction in communities. When you educate people, you empower them to take action. When people actively engage their local government, they learn more about how the system works. What’s more, this behavior spreads quickly— when people see others act, they are more likely to do so themselves. By tapping into our platform of local resources, Entercom can serve as a catalyst for this kind of positive feedback loop.

For all these reasons and more, Entercom is putting the work into civic education and engagement. As a nation, we need to rekindle faith in our institutions and each other. It won’t be easy. We believe that by meeting people on their home ground and discussing the local issues that matter most to them, we can affect real progress. We invite any brand that shares that goal to join with us. With our vast network of trusted local voices, we are poised to make a difference in the ongoing effort to strengthen American democracy. Those looking to restore faith in American government and civility between Americans at large will find a willing and ready partner in Entercom.

