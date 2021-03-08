Celebrating & Connecting Women Through Audio

Every year, the world takes March 8th to honor the countless achievements of women while raising awareness of gender bias. In 2021, however, the work and meaning of International Women’s Day feels especially important. This time last year, the United States was just beginning to experience the novel coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the nation has struggled with health-related, economic and social justice crises that have had an especially big impact on American women. 865,000 women have been forced to drop out of the labor force, compared to 216,000 men. This could have a long term impact on the financial well-being of many women and their families. Things are especially difficult for Black women, only 34% of whom have recovered jobs lost during the pandemic.1

In addition to the undue financial burdens that have fallen on women in the past year, there have been serious challenges in the realm of mental health. 44% of women are under more stress, compared to 31% of men, and women report higher rates of financial anxiety, too. Moms have been saddled with the load of constant childcare under social distancing practices, with 62% of parents reporting that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their work-life balance.2

For all these reasons and more, women deserve vocal support. And audio is the right medium to provide what women need now. Women actually listen to audio for a longer time than men — whether it’s broadcast over-the-air or podcasts.3 Women are big fans of audio across the board in every genre: Compared to typical listeners, Gen Z and younger millennial women (A18-34) are more likely to favor top 40, Spanish Language, Urban, Alternative and Rock. Older millennial and Gen X women (A35-49) exceed averages across the board, as they listen to Urban, Top 40, Spanish Language, AC, Alternative and Rock among other programming. 4

At Entercom, we are going beyond our standard programming to honor women this International Women’s Day. That’s why we’ve planned a weekend dedicated to women in alternative music, highlighting the artists who have helped shape the genre – instrumental women from Blondie to Billie Eilish. We’ve also got on tap a full month of special programming celebrating the power of women in country music. Our month of country programming will feature live performances, exclusive interviews, and special contests that serve and celebrate women across the country. Listeners will hear from some of their favorite artists, like Lindsey Ell, Ashley McBryde, and Marren Morris. Additionally, Entercom listeners will continue to choose from a variety of podcasts that speak to women’s accomplishments and interests, whether it’s a show celebrating entrepreneurial women like “Pod is a Woman” or lifestyle programming like “The Goop Podcast.”

Women are among the most avid and engaged listeners of Entercom. We encourage everyone today to consider the sacrifices and strides women have made in this past year and throughout history. Ultimately, International Women’s Day is not a special occasion, but rather a reminder of how we should always think and act. Women are the foundation of our society. As we look onto brighter days, we will uplift women everywhere and every day. While March 8th represents a formal recognition for women, we don’t stop there. We are continuing to promote leading female voices, and connect female listeners to content they care about all year long. Stay tuned!

__________

1 Devora Rogers, Alter Agents, The Moms Are Not Alright, November 2020.

2 Alter Agents, “Facing Fear: Overcoming Consumer Anxiety,” January 2021.

3 Alter Agents, Engaged Impressions Study, custom survey of n=1,008 (P18-54), August 2020.