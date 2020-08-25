Getting Started with Podcasts

A: The first option is the host read, what you generally think of when you think of podcast advertising. The host of the podcast will literally talk about your product, brand or service and in some cases apply a personal experience. This has historically been a great vehicle for DTC brands to raise awareness but also ring the cash register.

B. As more and more brands continue to migrate to podcast advertising they are doing so using impression-based buys that allow for deeper targeting, such as geographic-and audience-segmented ads across a “network of shows”. This is relatively new to the space but has been highly effective for brands, and the ability to layer in attribution or brand studies provides the ability to actually prove performance.

C. Custom series were developed to help brands educate consumers about the offer, product, features and benefits, etc. Custom episodes, are designed to reach core fans of a series allowing for 100% share of voice to a brand. Custom segments, billboards, social extensions and brand integrations on audio and video are also all available.

D. Lastly, some brands have taken advantage of partnering with podcasters to create a full branded content series – an episodic show (usually related to the brand’s industry) that only makes small passing mentions of the host company while diving into a specific topic and/or featuring relevant guests. Lexus’ Go and See is a great example of a branded podcast.