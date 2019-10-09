Nielsen released its Total Audience Report for Q2 2019, showing that the audio universe continues to strengthen. In an over-saturated environment of media choices for consumers, audio remains among the most effective and cost-efficient ways to connect with audiences at scale. And as consumers spend more time streaming their audio content, the opportunity for targeted messaging grows.
Highlights from the Report:
1. Adults 18+ increased their overall media consumption by one hour to over 12 hours per day
- Smartphones drove overall increase in time spent with media
- Smartphones now reach 84% of A18+, up from 78%
2. Radio continues as the #1 reach medium with 92% of Adults 18+ listening weekly
- Reach of Live and Time Shifted TV, DVD/Blu Ray, and Video Game Consoles is steadily declining by 1-3% across key demographics
Q2 2019 Weekly Reach % of Users Among U.S. Population
|Radio
|Live & Time Shifted TV
|Streaming Audio on Smartphone
|A18+
|92%
|85%
|60%
|A18-34
|90%
|73%
|77%
|A18-49
|92%
|79%
|72%
|A25-54
|93%
|85%
|68%
|A50-64
|94%
|92%
|52%
|Hispanic 18+
|96%
|85%
|61%
|Black 18+
|92%
|88%
|64%
3. Radio is the preferred platform for Audio
- Adults 18+ spend over 15 hours weekly consuming Audio content
- Most Audio is consumed via Radio at over 13 hours per week
4. Streaming Audio is the fastest growing Smartphone segment
- Streaming Audio on Smartphones now reaches 60% of A18+, the highest increase vs. 2018 (up from 43%)
- Streaming Audio’s highest reaching demographic is A18-34 at 77%
- Streaming Audio’s fastest growing demographic is A65+, increasing its reach by 65%
Key Takeaways for Marketers:
- Consider shifting a portion of your ad spend to radio for scale and efficiency
- Target listeners on Smartphones via digital extension of radio campaigns
- Millennials and Baby Boomers, both highly attractive mass segments, can be reached at scale
- Customize Audio messaging to best connect with specific demographics