Reaching a record 40 Million monthly active users across its streaming audio, video and web platforms, plus a record 28 Million unique listeners across its Podcast Network, Entercom’s digital assets delivered incredible performance for advertisers in March.

With year-over-year growth of 63%, RADIO.COM’s strong performance demonstrates the quality and relevance of its content, brands, powerful distribution, and underscores the durability of digital audio’s growth. Importantly, this growth trajectory has been consistent across devices–including mobile, smart speakers and desktop–demonstrating listeners’ fluid approach to consuming audio content. The web platform alone has more than doubled its visitor base, up 107% year-over-year.

Delivering a diverse mix of content across sports, local news, music, and entertainment, as well as robust live and on-demand audio and video offerings, RADIO.COM has also exceeded industry norms in engagement. Year-over-year highlights include:

22% increase in total listening hours, the eighth straight month of double-digit growth

90% spike in listenership on smart speakers, with 27% month-over-month growth

Technology innovation is also fueling growth. The recently launched, first-of-its-kind RADIO.COM REWIND feature on the platform’s leading news, sports and talk stations, generated a lift of 17% in total listening hours on enabled stations, as this technological innovation transformed the way audiences consume and engage with broadcast radio.

Likewise, video consumption is soaring, with views up 122% in March. Growth in the RADIO.COM LIVE platform across both music and sports has also been tremendous. In March alone, the company produced over 4,000 hours of live music and sports video content, an 18% year-to-date increase.

RADIO.COM brings the most valuable and attractive segments to advertisers. Seven in 10 RADIO.COM streamers are between the ages of 25-54. Six in 10 (61%) of our audience comes from $50K+ households, with more than one-quarter (27%) commanding $100K+ income.1

As previously reported, Entercom’s Podcast network, which includes Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, reached a record 28m unique listeners worldwide in March and included multiple top 10 shows.2

RADIO.COM is a leading digital audio and content platform that is the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across its leading portfolio of 235 stations, along with hundreds of affiliate stations, thousands of top podcasts, live and on-demand video, and premium content across local and national news, entertainment, music and sports in markets all across the U.S.

____________________

1Source: Quantcast, March 2020

2Source: Triton, March 2020