Valentine's Day Plans - Revealed By Your Smart Speaker

Whether we’re connecting with the familiar voice of our favorite host, or setting the mood with loved ones, pandemic times have shown us the connective power of Audio. Smart Speakers led the charge as streaming surged in 2020.
As we spent more time at home, Smart Speakers were the soundtrack to 2020’s special occasions and holidays. Versus 2019, 2020’s holidays surged:
Audio consumers love Valentine’s Day, and 2021 will be no different. Let’s look at last year’s most romantic day of the year:
On the evening of Valentine’s Day 2020, listeners put computers (-12%) and phones (-5%) away as they turned to Smart Speakers to set the mood. These Entercom station formats saw huge increases:
These cities were the most romantic, with the highest increases vs. the prior Friday evening:
At the station level, Miami’s Power96 saw the highest bump for Smart Speaker listening Valentine’s evening, by 304%. There was definitely a theme that night in Miami, as listeners got through the lonely feels with DJ JPS – with The Weeknd’s “Heartless”, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”.2
The mood was much more romantic on the west coast, with San Diego’s KYXY increasing by 215%. Sherry Knight set the mood as we listened to KC and Jojo’s “All My Life”, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, and Rihanna’s “Love on The Brain”.2
For this Valentine’s Day, RADIO.COM has built custom stations to share with your love.
Tell Alexa to play your favorite station, and set the mood with Audio!
__________
1 Triton Digital; streaming originating from Entercom markets, 2020 vs 2019 all hours
2 Triton Digital; streaming originating from Entercom markets, /14/20 vs 2/14/19, 7p-12a