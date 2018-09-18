Entercom and Anthony and Deidre Scaramucci Launch Podcast on Radio.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 18, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced a partnership with former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre. As part of the agreement, Radio.com, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, will launch “Mooch and the Mrs.” Exclusive first access to the podcast will be available to listeners nationwide on the Radio.com app, beginning September 18, 2018.

The new weekly podcast, available at radio.com/moochandthemrs, will feature the couple discussing the world we live in from opposite sides of the political spectrum, while offering an intimate look into the strength of their marriage.

“Anthony Scaramucci’s first-hand political experience from his time in the White House, combined with his and Deidre’s unique points of view, will provide Radio.com listeners with a compelling podcast experience,” said Pam Russo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Entercom. “We’re committed to providing a forum for diverse points of view and look forward to hearing Anthony’s and Deidre’s differing perspectives on the political landscape, through the unique lens of their personal relationship.”

“Radio.com provides a broad national platform for a wide range of conversations about American politics and American life,” said Scaramucci. “My first-hand experience and insights about the president, the White House and what happens inside gives added context to what we hope will be an engaging review of the events of the week.”

“I know Anthony, I love Anthony, and I also know that many in the country disagree with him,” said Deidre. “I’ll be there for them to make sure their side is represented. I’m confident it will make for some interesting listening.”

Anthony Scaramucci is a frequent commentator on current events. He and Deidre have previous on-air experience together, having joined programming on KNX 1070 News Radio (KNX-AM) in Los Angeles. Based on feedback and interest in these appearances, it’s clear that there is an appetite for a candid and refreshing look inside how this couple manages differing perspectives within their relationship.

Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The recently reimagined Radio.com mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. Radio.com currently has over 300 stations and more than 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

