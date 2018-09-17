Entercom and New York Mets Announce Broadcast Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 17, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, and the New York Mets have reached a multi-year agreement that will make WCBS 880 in New York the official new radio home of the New York Mets beginning in 2019 and going through the 2025 baseball season. These broadcast rights include all regular season, spring training, and postseason games as well as Spanish-language broadcast rights. The station will also provide in-depth pregame and postgame coverage.

“We’re pleased to be the new radio home of the Mets,” said Susan Larkin, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom. “We remain committed to bringing our listeners and partners the most exciting sports content from their hometown teams, especially in the New York metropolitan area, where we will be the radio home for both Major League Baseball clubs beginning in 2019.”

“We are excited to join the Entercom family, and look forward to leveraging the power of their portfolio of stations in the nation’s largest market,” said Lou DePaoli, Executive Vice President, New York Mets. “This new partnership allows us to continue delivering outstanding radio broadcasts to our passionate fan base, while also reaching a wide audience via cross promotions on all of Entercom’s New York stations.”

In addition, Entercom’s New York radio stations WCBS 880, ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), NEW 102.7 FM (WNEW-FM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM) and 1010 WINS (WINS-AM) will offer promotional support. The Mets will work with each station on custom promotional opportunities on air and during Mets home games at Citi Field.

Listeners can tune in to WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) in New York on-air, as well as nationwide on the Radio.com app. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WCBS 880 is a Radio.com station. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

