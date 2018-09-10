Entercom and the University of Notre Dame Announce Play-By-Play Partnership on Radio.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 10, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, announced a multi-platform partnership with the University of Notre Dame. As part of the agreement, Radio.com, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, will launch a Notre Dame channel and will be the digital radio home of Notre Dame football and athletics. This marks the digital platform’s first exclusive streaming play-by-play offering. Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the current leader in local sports coverage.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Notre Dame, a leader in college athletics, and about this new phase for Radio.com,” said Pam Russo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Entercom. “We are leaders in everything audio, and confident that Radio.com is poised to become a daily habit for the millions of listeners we reach per month. Our custom, curated experience, premium editorial, and unmatched spoken-word content is what sets Radio.com apart and provides a different and unique value proposition for fans and for advertisers.”

“We are pleased to join with Entercom to provide expanded delivery of streaming game coverage and to market all of Notre Dame Athletics team sports content across Entercom’s digital platform,” said Theodore Loerkhe, President, Notre Dame Athletics Properties.

Radio.com’s exclusive Notre Dame channel launched with the team’s opening game. Listeners can stream the channel on Radio.com/NotreDame.

The recently reimagined mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. Radio.com currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto connected devices including Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, and Sonos.

The partnership between Entercom and the University of Notre Dame was facilitated through the joint venture business established by Legends and JMI Sports as part of a historic 12-year agreement with the University of Notre Dame to oversee Notre Dame Athletics commercial rights.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About Notre Dame Athletics

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men’s, 13 women’s), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 30th and 31st national championships in 2018 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing Championship and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship following previous titles in football (11 consensus), fencing (three men, one women, five combined), women’s soccer (three), men’s tennis (two), plus one each in men’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s golf and men’s cross country. Notre Dame remains an independent in football, but most other Irish sports in 2013-14 began competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2017 recorded the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figure (98) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions.

