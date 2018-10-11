Entercom Announces Launch of “Out Now”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 11, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, and its Los Angeles station 97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM) announced the launch of “Out Now,” the premiere LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. To coincide with National Coming Out Day, “Out Now” will launch today on Radio.com, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, the Radio.com app and on 97.1 HD2. The station is also available on sister stations in four additional markets including Mix 94.1 HD2 (KMXB-FM) in Las Vegas, ALT 94-7 HD2 (KKDO-FM) in Sacramento, Sunny 98.1 HD3 (KXSN-FM) in San Diego and Alice @ 97.3 HD2 (KLLC-FM) in San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to launch ‘Out Now’, a passion project for our entire team, to give a voice to the LGBTQ community and its allies,” said Jeff Federman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Los Angeles. “Our goal is to provide a high quality listening experience and content for our community as well as a diverse platform with differing points of view.”

The new weekday line-up is as follows:

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: “The Morning Beat” hosted by Jai Rodriguez and Mikalah Gordon 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: “Our House” 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Monday – “The B. Scott Show” Tuesday – “Life w/ Ryan” hosted by Ryan Black Thursday – “Dumb Gay Politics + Everything Else” hosted by Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard Friday – “Sidebar with John Duran” hosted by John Duran 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: “Let’s Go There” hosted by Shira Lazar and Ryan Mitchell 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: “LoveLine” hosted by Dr. Chris Donaghue and Carrie Keagan (Monday-Thursday) 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.: Late Night Music

“Out Now” kicks off with a live day-long broadcast from The Abbey in West Hollywood, CA from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT. The broadcast will feature a variety of music along with guest appearances from actor Willam Belli, comedian Bruce Villanch, singer Taylor Dayne and Fortune Feimster, among others.

Listeners can tune in to “Out Now” nationwide on the Radio.com app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The recently reimagined Radio.com mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. Radio.com currently has over 300 stations and more than 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

