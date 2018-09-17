Entercom Announces Lineup for “We Can Survive” in Los Angeles

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 17, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, and 97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM) in Los Angeles today revealed the lineup for its sixth annual, “We Can Survive,” a Radio.com concert. This year’s event will feature musical performances by Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Ella Mai, G-Eazy, Khalid, Marshmello, Meghan Trainor, NF and Tyga on Saturday, October 20 at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA.

“We are so proud of ‘We Can Survive’ and all it contributes to cancer awareness,” said Jeff Federman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Los Angeles. “Once again this year, we’ve assembled a star-powered lineup to celebrate survivors.”

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for every ticket sold, $2 will benefit Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC offers resources, connections and outreach so women feel supported, empowered and hopeful.

For more information, including ticket information, please visit https://971ampradio.com/.

Listeners can tune in to 97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM) on-air in Los Angeles, as well as nationwide on the Radio.com app. Fans can also connect with the station via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

97.1 AMP Radio is a Radio.com station. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

