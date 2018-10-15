Entercom Announces “Not So Silent Night” Events

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 15, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced the dates for “Not So Silent Night,” a Radio.com event, in New York, San Francisco and San Diego. The alternative music festival started in San Francisco in 1991 and has grown from a small acoustic concert to a large arena show hosting some of the biggest alternative acts in three cities. This year, the show will debut at New York’s Barclays Center. Co-headlined by Muse and Florence + The Machine, ALT 92.3’s holiday event will also feature musical performances by AJR, Bastille, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster The People, and Mike Shinoda on Thursday, December 6.

“Entercom brings fans the best of live and local events and we are thrilled to have artists that are on the forefront of new music participate in this year’s event lineup across the country,” said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. “We have an amazing group of alternative stations with passionate audiences who embrace today’s alternative scene hosting in each city.”

“New York has been starved for a station that can unite the biggest names in alternative music with like-minded fans throughout the tri-state area,” said Mike Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Programming and Program Director, Entercom New York. “To bring together all of these artists on one stage for one night is an incredible first step in harnessing the power of ALT 92.3’s influence in our community.”

Entercom’s Not So Silent Night schedule includes:

New York, NY – Thursday, December 6 at Barclays Center. Hosted by ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), New York’s New Alternative

Lineup includes: Co-headlined by Muse and Florence + The Machine, the inaugural holiday event will also feature musical performances by AJR, Bastille, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster The People and Mike Shinoda

American Cancer Society is the beneficiary partner for the event. To make a difference this holiday season, fans can donate at cancer.org.

For more information, including ticket information and full lineup, please visit com

San Francisco, CA – Saturday, December 8 at SAP Center. Hosted by ALT 105.3 (KITS-FM), The Bay Area’s Alternative

Lineup includes: Florence + The Machine, Bastille, Chvrches, Death Cab For Cutie, Elle King, The Struts and Young The Giant

For more information, including ticket information, please visit altradiosf.com

San Diego, CA – Sunday, December 9 at Del Mar Arena. Hosted by ALT 949 (KBZT-FM), San Diego’s Alternative

Full lineup to be revealed in the coming weeks

For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

ALT 92.3, ALT 105.3 and ALT 949 are Radio.com stations. Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

