Entercom Honored with 2018 Community Award Presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness North Texas

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 28, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, was named the winner of a 2018 Community Award presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) North Texas. Entercom is the recipient of the Media Award for “I’m Listening,” a two-hour live, commercial-free broadcast special to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention as part of its multi-platform “I’m Listening” campaign.

The broadcast aired across all of the company’s stations nationwide on Sunday, September 9, 2018 and via their respective livestreams on RADIO.COM to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The special broadcast welcomed medical experts, artists and celebrities connected to the cause to join the conversation about mental health, as well as live calls from listeners. The year-long campaign also included suicide prevention PSAs, on-air promos and a dedicated website with information and resources to end the stigma around mental health discussions.

“’I’m Listening’ is one of our signature productions meant to save lives,” said Liana Huth, Senior Vice President, Programming Innovation, Entercom. “We know that talking makes a difference and our stations are proud to help remove the stigma around mental illness. It’s okay to not be okay. Many thanks to our partners, including the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Hospital Council. Together we are part of a vast network working every day to help and serve those affected.”

“Without outstanding individuals and organizations like Linda Evans; AT&T; Entercom; the DFW Hospital Council; Brian Craig, the law enforcement community and many others, we wouldn’t have the groundswell of support for mental health awareness, training and improved services,” said Sherry Cusumano, Board President, NAMI North Texas. “We are so proud to honor those who do so much for our community.”

Awardees will be honored at a dinner in Asbury Hall at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX on December 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Eric Nadel, radio voice of the Texas Rangers on Entercom station 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) in Dallas will emcee the awards.

Entercom is a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###