Entercom Honored With Two 2018 CMA Broadcast Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 18, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, was named the winner of two 2018 CMA Broadcast Awards, presented by the Country Music Association (CMA). The awards will be presented at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14 in Nashville, TN.

List of Entercom winners is below.

Medium Market Radio Station of the Year

U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM)

Chattanooga, TN

Medium Market Personality of the Year

“Ken, Kelley and Daniel”

U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM)

Chattanooga, TN

The CMA Broadcast Awards recognize stations and individuals in the Country Radio industry. Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement, and biographical information. Candidates for Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings history, community involvement, and format leadership. Winners are selected by the Country Music Association. Established in 1958, the association is made up of more than 7,400 industry professional members.

A full list of 2018 CMA Broadcast Award winners can be found here .

U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM) is a Radio.com station. Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

