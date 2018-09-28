Entercom Honored With Two 2018 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 28, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, was named the winner of two 2018 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Awards. The awards were presented at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show at the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

List of Entercom winners is below.

Classic Hits Station of the Year

K-EARTH 101

KRTH-FM

Los Angeles, CA

Sports Station of the Year

WEEI

WEEI-FM

Boston, MA

Established in 1989, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards recognize stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio. Winners are selected by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. The academy is made up of general managers, program directors, regional executives, owners, programming consultants and former radio executives from across the country.

A full list of 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards can be found here.

K-EARTH 101 (KRTH-FM) and WEEI (WEEI-FM) are Radio.com stations. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

