Entercom Launches 987 The Breeze in Detroit

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 12, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the launch of 987 The Breeze (WDZH-FM) in Detroit, MI. The station will provide the Detroit region with relaxing favorites at work with hits from artists like Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Boyz II Men to Adele, Alicia Keys and Sara Bareilles.

“We are excited to launch 987 The Breeze and to fill this void in the Motor City’s music scene,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “We know the station will become a must-listen to make your work day breeze by.”

987 The Breeze is celebrating its launch by playing 10,000 songs commercial-free, starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET. 987 The Breeze replaces 98.7 AMP Radio.

Listeners can tune in to 987 The Breeze in Detroit (WDZH-FM) on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and station website . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

987 The Breeze is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

