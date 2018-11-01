Entercom Launches “Channel Q” on 103.1 in Palm Springs

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 1, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced today the launch of “Channel Q,” formerly known as “Out Now,” on 103.1 (KQPS-FM) in Palm Springs, CA. The station, formerly Sunny 103.1 (KEZN-FM) also shared new call letters. “Channel Q,” the premiere LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network, provides the latest in LGBTQ+ news and information, pop culture and new music.

“We are thrilled to add Palm Springs and the entire Coachella Valley to the ‘Channel Q’ network,” said Jeff Federman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Los Angeles. “This time last year the station was merely an idea. We are pleased to announce that we are now on a Class A signal and have a comprehensive network up and down the West Coast including an additional HD2 signal in Phoenix, Live 101.5 (KALV-FM). We’re passionate about giving a voice to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies and are particularly proud to showcase diversity on ‘Channel Q.’”

The station is also available on RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, the RADIO.COM app and sister stations in five markets including Live 101.5 HD2 (KALV-FM) in Phoenix, Mix 94.1 HD2 (KMXB-FM) in Las Vegas, 97.1 AMP Radio HD2 (KAMP-FM) in Los Angeles, ALT 94-7 HD2 (KKDO-FM) in Sacramento and Alice @ 97.3 HD2 (KLLC-FM) in San Francisco.

The station also announced a new weekday line-up:

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: “The Morning Beat” hosted by Jai Rodriguez and Mikalah Gordon 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: “Dumb Gay Politics + Everything Else” hosted by Julie Goldman & Brandy Howard (Monday-Thursday) “Sidebar with John Duran” hosted by John Duran (Friday) 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: “No Things Considered with Kevin Klein & Ally Johnson” 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: “Our House” (spinning the latest in Pop Hits, Chill and House Music) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: “Let’s Go There” hosted by Shira Lazar and Ryan Mitchell 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: “LoveLine” hosted by Dr. Chris Donaghue and Carrie Keagan (Monday-Thursday) 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.: “Our House” (spinning the latest in Pop Hit Mixes, Chill and House)

“Channel Q” kicks off on November 1 during Palm Springs Pride Festival weekend with a day-long live broadcast from Arenas Avenue in Palm Springs, CA from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. The kick-off event will feature a variety of music along with the below on-air show talent line-up:

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Jai Rodriguez and Mikalah Gordon 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Shira Lazar and Ryan Mitchell 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Dr. Chris Donaghue and Carrie Keagan

Listeners can tune in to “Channel Q” nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The recently reimagined RADIO.COM mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. RADIO.COM currently has over 300 stations and more than 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com , Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###