Entercom Names Ben Hoffman Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Indianapolis

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 16, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced Ben Hoffman as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Indianapolis, effective immediately. In this role, Hoffman will oversee 107.9 The Mix (WNTR-FM), 99.5 ZPL (WZPL-FM) and CBS Sports 1430 AM (WXNT-AM). Hoffman most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Entercom Indianapolis.

“For the past seven years at Entercom Indianapolis, Ben has demonstrated strong leadership qualities, high energy and the ability to be a collaborative team leader with a strong ability to win,” said Dave Alpert, Regional President, Entercom. “This is a well-deserved promotion for Ben to Senior Vice President and Market Manager, and we are looking forward to the great work that Ben will continue to produce.”

“I am so privileged to be a part of the Indy team and grateful to Dave and Entercom for this opportunity,” said Hoffman. “This company has remarkable vision of the possibilities ahead, from broadcast to live events to digital to RADIO.COM and beyond. For our communities, our audience and our advertising partners, we are poised and ready to continue building on our accomplishments together.”

Hoffman is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Entercom, Hoffman served as Station Manager and Director of Sales for Townsquare Media in Fort Collins, CO. Previously, Hoffman was Corporate Director of Sales for Regent Communications after holding several management roles with iHeart Media in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###