Entercom Names Sarah Harris Vice President of Social Impact

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 13, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced that Sarah Harris has been appointed Vice President of Social Impact, effective January 2, 2019. In this newly created role, Harris will oversee all aspects of Entercom’s community engagement initiatives including its recently launched corporate social responsibility platform, Entercom Cares, as well as Entercom’s government business practice.

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Entercom family as we continue to expand our corporate social responsibility efforts with the launch of Entercom Cares,” said Andrew Sutor, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Entercom. “Sarah is a pioneer in cause and social impact marketing, and wholeheartedly believes in the power of media to create positive impact. With her significant experience and expertise in creating and managing social impact programs and campaigns, Sarah will be a terrific addition to our team.”

“Entercom does tremendous good in our communities across the country, contributing significant value to important nonprofit organizations each year through public service announcements, fundraising, volunteerism, and more,” said Harris. “The company’s expanded platform and influential, local connection nationwide provides the opportunity to lead on key social impact issues. I look forward to working with the Entercom team to build on the strength of our longstanding commitments by further engaging our employees, aligning our vast community service efforts with the values of our local consumers, and creating meaningful change in communities nationwide.”

Entercom Cares is an enterprise-wide community engagement initiative that elevates and unifies the company’s longstanding commitment to community service. The platform primarily focuses on key causes that matter to the communities Entercom serves, including the environment; our military community; suicide prevention; pediatric cancer care and related medical needs; as well as civics education and objective, nonpartisan news. Entercom Cares will harness the power of our local stations to build awareness, engage with our audiences and mobilize our communities in working together to create lasting positive impact.

Harris brings over 15 years of experience creating entertainment driven cause and social impact marketing campaigns. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President for Emmis Communications where she founded and led “Incite,” a cause and social marketing division within Emmis Communications. Previously, Harris served as Director of Community Outreach for Emmis Communications. Harris holds an MA in Philanthropic Studies and an MPA in Nonprofit Management from Indiana University and recently completed University of Pennsylvania’s Executive Education in Social Impact Strategy.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

# # #