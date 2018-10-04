Entercom Partners With New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders to Exclusively Stream All Games During 2018-19 Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 4, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders have announced today, in an exclusive partnership, that all regular-season and postseason games for both teams will stream live from Radio.com, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content. As part of the agreement, the broadcasts will be available free via Radio.com’s app and website as well as the NHL , New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders mobile apps and website. The digital stream commences on Thursday, October 4 at 7 p.m. EST with the New York Islanders game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. The first New Jersey Devils streamed competition features the team’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, October 6 at 1 p.m. EST from the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden. In addition, WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM and 660 AM will promote all live, digital streams and air select head-to-head matchups between the two teams.

The partnership marks WFAN’s 14th consecutive season as the flagship station for the New Jersey Devils, who exclusively streamed 53 games last season on The One Jersey Network. Both teams are expected to roll out additional, exclusive content and develop new pregame, postgame and weekly shows on the new platform as the season progresses.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with the New Jersey Devils and add the New York Islanders,” said Jeff Sottolano, Senior Vice President, Entercom. “As the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and unrivaled leader in local sports coverage, Radio.com aims to become a daily habit for the millions of users we reach each month, including tri-state hockey fans.”

“Technology continues to evolve the ways fans follow their teams, over the last few years we have been focused on creating new platforms for our fans to engage with our teams,” said Hugh Weber, President, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “Specifically in terms of our audio rights, we have taken a conscious, phased approach in digitally streaming our games with the mission of making our broadcasts available when and where our fans choose.”

“The way our fanbase consumes information about the New York Islanders is constantly changing. As an organization, we want to work with new platforms that will continue to give our fans that information in cutting edge areas,” said Lou Lamoriello, President and General Manager, New York Islanders. “The ability to partner with Entercom while still having a presence on WFAN, allows our fanbase to not only listen to live game broadcasts, but receive exclusive content that will make them feel closer to the team.”

The game between the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers in Gothenburg, Sweden is part of the NHL’s Global Series. The team’s first regular-season home game at Prudential Center will take place against the reigning Stanley Cup champion, Washington Capitals, on Thursday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

Radio.com currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto connected devices including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships. Keep up with breaking Islanders news on Twitter @NYIslandersPR. For more team information, log on to newyorkislanders.com.

About the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 31-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they are currently in their 36th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at www.newjerseydevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

