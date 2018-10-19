Entercom Partners With Sean Spicer and Katie Pavlich to Launch Election Special Podcast on RADIO.COM

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 19, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced a partnership with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and political commentator Katie Pavlich. As part of the agreement, RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, will launch “Everything’s Going to be All Right” on October 22.

The 12-episode weekly podcast, available at RADIO.COM/listen-live-everythings-going-to-be-all-right, is a continuation of the pilot episodes launched by Spicer and Pavlich in June 2018. The midterm season of the podcast will feature Spicer and Pavlich discussing the latest political news and issues surrounding the country as Americans prepare to head to the polls in November.

“We are excited to welcome Sean and Katie back to RADIO.COM and hear their informative take on current events,” said Pam Russo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Entercom. “Their intimate knowledge of today’s political landscape and expertise will provide listeners with a timely and diverse perspective.”

“The stakes for the upcoming midterm elections could not be higher,” said Spicer. “I’m excited that Katie and I will be able to break down the lead up and outcome of them. Beyond the election itself, each week in Washington has brought new issues that have turned politics into pop culture and we will talk about it all.”

“I look forward to covering the pivotal 2018 midterm elections with Sean and bringing a dynamic perspective to a new audience,” said Pavlich.

“Everything’s Going to be All Right” will be produced by Entercom Program Director Joe Zarbano.

RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The recently reimagined RADIO.COM mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. RADIO.COM currently has over 300 stations and more than 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

