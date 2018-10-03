Entercom to Launch 94.7 The Drive in Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 3, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the launch of 94.7 The Drive (WIAD-FM) in Washington D.C. The station, formerly 94.7 Fresh FM, will provide the Capital Region with expertly curated Classic Hits, including rock, pop and R&B hits from the 1980s, as well as mass appeal titles from the 1970s and 1990s. The change is effective immediately.

“Washington D.C. is the only major market without a Classic Hits radio station,” said Phil Zachary, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Washington D.C. “With Entercom’s track record in the format from New York to L.A., we have the wherewithal to capitalize on this unique opportunity. It’s no stretch to launch with a high level of confidence when Pat Paxton, Jim Ryan and Jeff Sottolano are part of the brain trust.”

The station launched with limited commercial inventory and will announce programming updates in the coming months.

94.7 The Drive is a Radio.com station. Radio.com is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###