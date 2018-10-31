Entercom to Launch Throwback Station HOT 95.9 in Austin

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 31, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the launch of HOT 95.9 (KKMJ-HD3) in Austin, TX. The station will provide the Austin region with curated throwback hits from the 1990s and 2000s from artists like Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé, Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

“We’re excited to launch HOT 95.9, Austin’s throwback station,” said Stephanie Callihan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Austin. “The station’s unique playlist fills a void in the Austin music scene and is expertly curated with the city’s rising multicultural, millennial listener in mind.”

HOT 95.9 will celebrate its launch by playing continuous blocks of 95 minute back-to-back throwbacks, starting at 3:00 p.m. CT today. HOT 95.9 replaces 959 RNB.

Listeners can tune in to HOT 95.9 (KKMJ-HD3) in Austin on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website.

HOT 95.9 is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

