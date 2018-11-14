Kirk Minihane to Join RADIO.COM National Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 14, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced that leading radio personality Kirk Minihane will launch a new radio show, podcast and column on RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the United States. For the past five years, Kirk has been co-host of the “Kirk and Callahan” morning show on WEEI, Boston’s #1 sports radio station. The new platform will expand Kirk’s reach to a national audience and explore wide-ranging topics in addition to sports. Kirk’s podcast and column are expected to launch in January 2019 and his new, daily, weekday radio show, which will include a co-host to be named at a later date, is expected to launch in early 2019.

“As an industry leader in compelling, proprietary content, Entercom is making sure RADIO.COM is populated with the very best programming available. Kirk Minihane fits this model perfectly,” said Pat Paxton, President of Programming, Entercom. “His ability to entertain and engage is second to none, and there is no question Kirk will become a highly successful national audio personality. He already conquered Boston. Now on to the rest of the world!”

“I’m extremely excited to return to the air and reach a national audience, with greater autonomy to focus on a variety of topics, and even more digital platforms to connect with my fans,” said Kirk Minihane. “It’s been awesome to be part of WEEI and I know Gerry and Mut will continue to put on a great show. I want to thank the listeners for their patience and loyalty over the past several weeks, and I can’t wait to get started on RADIO.COM.”

The WEEI morning show is being re-envisioned as a more sports-centric show consistent with the station’s brand and position as Boston’s sports leader. For more than 25 years, WEEI has entertained and informed Boston sports fans with engaging, must-listen sports content and analysis in the country’s greatest sports city. Going forward, the morning show will focus predominantly on sports and be led by hosts Gerry Callahan and Mike “Mut” Mutnansky, along with a rotating cast of Boston’s most charismatic and intriguing sports personalities.

RADIO.COM is the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations. The recently reimagined RADIO.COM mobile app and website includes a user-friendly design to provide an enriched user experience and increased value for advertising partners. RADIO.COM currently has over 300 stations and more than 1,100 podcasts, with more added continuously, on its rapidly growing platform. It is available on home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Alexa, Amazon FireTV, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Sonos.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###