Entercom Announces Eugene Levin Stepping Down as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller

PHILADELPHIA, PA – December 3, 2018 – Entercom today announced that Eugene Levin will step down as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller, effective December 31, 2018. Mr. Levin, age 68, has served as Entercom’s Controller since 1977, Treasurer from 1988 through July 2018 and as its Principal Accounting Officer since 2007. Mr. Levin will continue to work for the company on a consulting basis.

“We are deeply thankful for Gene’s service to the company during his 40+ year career at Entercom,” said David Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “He has made an enormous contribution since the company’s early days through his leadership, knowledge, expertise and indefatigable work ethic. We will miss him.”

James Hamill, the company’s Assistant Controller and Treasurer, has been appointed to serve as the interim Principal Accounting Officer and Controller. Prior to joining Entercom, Mr. Hamill spent eight years with KPMG, last serving as a Senior Manager, and several years as the Assistant Controller for a large public company in the energy sector. He is a CPA and a graduate of Wake Forest University.

