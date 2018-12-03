Entercom Launches 102.9 The Wolf in Minneapolis

PHILADELPHIA, PA – December 3, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the launch of 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) in Minneapolis, MN. The station, formerly BUZ’N @ 102.9, will continue serving the Twin Cities and surrounding markets, playing country hits from then and now, featuring artists like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line, among others.

“102.9 The Wolf will be the Twin Cities’ station for the biggest country hits from then and now,” said Shannon Knoepke, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Minneapolis. “From today’s leading artists to all-time essential country favorites, every song beats the pulse of Nashville all day, every day. We’re excited for our fans – ‘The Wolfpack’ – and clients to continue on this journey with us as we create a close-knit community of fans.”

The station also announced updated programming, effective immediately. KMNB welcomes on-air personality Greg Thunder as host of the station’s morning show “The Wolf Wake Up Crew,” which airs from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT. Thunder recently held on-air roles for KTCZ-FM in Minneapolis, KGOR in Omaha, NE and sister stations 100.3 The Bull in Houston and 94.1 The Sound in Seattle.

Subsequently, current morning show anchor Paul “PT” Thomas will expand his role to also host “Home Town Country Sunday Night,” which will air Sundays from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT.

The new weekday lineup is as follows:

5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: “The Wolf Wake Up Crew” 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Fish 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Lucas Phelan 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Mike Dubs

Listeners can tune in to 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) in Minneapolis on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and station website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

102.9 The Wolf is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

