Entercom Launches Classic R&B 107.3 FM in Buffalo

PHILADELPHIA, PA – December 17, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced the launch of Classic R&B 107.3 FM in Buffalo, NY. Formerly known as AM 1400 Solid Gold Soul, the station reflects today’s Classic R&B format and will continue to be heard on AM 1400 (WWWS-AM). The station will provide R&B hits from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and today, including classics from Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige.

“This move is part of a larger commitment to update and refresh the music that our listeners love hearing daily,” said Greg Ried, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Buffalo. “The success of AM 1400 leads to our excitement in expanding the reach of our Classic R&B music to the FM dial.”

Listeners can tune in to Classic R&B 107.3 FM and AM 1400 (WWWS-AM) in Buffalo on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter and Facebook.

Classic R&B 107.3 FM and AM 1400 is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 1,100 podcasts with more added continuously.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

