 

Cadence13 + Pineapple Street Nominated for 19 Webby Awards

Podcasts—Features 

Best Host:

Ronan Farrow, The Catch and Kill Podcast

Best Miniseries:

The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow

Honorees: BLOCKBUSTER, To Live and Die in LA

Best Original Music/Sound Design:

Honoree: BLOCKBUSTER

Best series: 

Gangster Capitalism S1: The College Admissions Scandal
Podcasts—General Series

Arts & Culture: 

Honoree: Comments by Celebs

Comedy: 

The TryPod
Honoree: Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

Crime and Justice: 

The Clearing
Diversity & Inclusion:

Pod Save the People

Documentary

Gangster Capitalism S1: The College Admissions Scandal
Health & Wellness:

Happier with Gretchen Rubin
Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra

Honoree: The goop Podcast

Sports:

Pull Up with CJ McCollum
Honoree:  Hard Knocks Podcast (Pineapple Street/HBO)

Technology: 

Inside the Hive with Nick Bilton
Television & Film

Little Gold Men

Behind The Scenes (Pineapple Street/Netflix)
Podcasts—Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials 

Crime & Justice

The Clearing
To Live and Die in LA
Documentary

The C Word 

This Land

News & Politics

Pod Save America
Honoree: Campaign HQ

Television & Film 

The Chernobyl Podcast (Pineapple Street/HBO)
Honoree: Root of Evil

