Cadence13 + Pineapple Street Nominated for 19 Webby Awards

Podcasts—Features
Best Host:
Ronan Farrow, The Catch and Kill Podcast
Best Miniseries:
The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow
Honorees: BLOCKBUSTER, To Live and Die in LA
Best Original Music/Sound Design:
Honoree: BLOCKBUSTER
Best series:
Gangster Capitalism S1: The College Admissions Scandal
Podcasts—General Series
Arts & Culture:
Honoree: Comments by Celebs
Comedy:
The TryPod
Honoree: Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link
Crime and Justice:
The Clearing
Diversity & Inclusion:
Pod Save the People
Documentary
Gangster Capitalism S1: The College Admissions Scandal
Health & Wellness:
Happier with Gretchen Rubin
Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra
Honoree: The goop Podcast
Sports:
Pull Up with CJ McCollum
Honoree: Hard Knocks Podcast (Pineapple Street/HBO)
Technology:
Inside the Hive with Nick Bilton
Television & Film
Little Gold Men
Behind The Scenes (Pineapple Street/Netflix)
Podcasts—Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials
Crime & Justice
The Clearing
To Live and Die in LA
Documentary
The C Word
This Land
News & Politics
Pod Save America
Honoree: Campaign HQ
Television & Film
The Chernobyl Podcast (Pineapple Street/HBO)
Honoree: Root of Evil