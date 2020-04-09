Not all podcasts are created equal. Despite recent reports showing an overall softness in Podcast listening1 since the beginning of the crisis, with 28 million listeners a month, Entercom’s podcast portfolio is enjoying a robust surge in listenership. Data shows that the podcasts audiences seek are the ones from voices they love and trust. Listeners want authentic and timely content delivered by trusted voices that is focused on the issues and topics that matter most right now. These are the podcasts that people plan their day around, the episodes they eagerly await, and the content they consume voraciously. That is the premiere content Entercom is creating and distributing through its leading podcast portfolio that includes Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios.

From February 14th to date2, Entercom sees growth across virtually every category. Listenership is up…

60% across Society and Culture Podcasts

34% in True Crime

27% within News and Politics

26% in Music

23% in Arts

The best performing podcasts are the ones that deliver connection, insight and guidance. During a time when America is looking for outlets and ways to cope and heal, this is the content that resonates most. It’s no coincidence that Brené Brown’s Unlocking Us quickly rose to become one of the most successful titles in our portfolio. Dr. Brown’s personal brand is built upon two decades of delivering ideas and insights that people covet. Upon launch on February 14th, Unlocking Us debuted as the number one show in the country according to the Apple Podcasts Top Charts. Similarly, America Dissected: Coronavirus, catapulted to be among the most popular podcasts leading the crisis conversation.

Since February 14:

Origins with James Andrew Miller listenership is up +184% in the Arts category

in the Arts category Hacks on Tap with David Axelrod and Mike Murphy is up +178% in the Political Talk category

in the Political Talk category Jill on Money is up +80%, as people actively seek Jill Schlesinger’s advice for managing their finances in this tumultuous time

as people actively seek Jill Schlesinger’s advice for managing their finances in this tumultuous time Pod Save America has grown +48%, maintaining a strong leadership position in political podcasts

maintaining a strong leadership position in political podcasts The Trypod saw +21% growth, as audiences seek great comedy and entertainment

The most recent addition to our portfolio from Pineapple Street Studios, The Kids Are All…Home, acknowledges that with people living in a temporary state of quarantine, the need for creative and intellectual stimulation has never been stronger. Children from across the globe are invited to channel their energy into creating their own audio content. The result is content that every parent and child can relate to and see themselves in.

Pineapple Street also launched Doctor’s Log, in partnership with The Meteor and featuring Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency physician, who reveals what’s happening in hospitals across the country, sharing stories of heroism and providing vital information for staying safe.

By tapping into cultural realities that bring communities closer together, Entercom’s best-in-class portfolio of podcast content, industry-leading creators and production capabilities, and extensive distribution network, have made it the leading destination for on-demand digital audio.

_____________________

1YTD Download and Unique Audience Growth, Podtrac, Feb-March, 2020.

2Society and Culture, News and Politics, Arts percentages represent Feb 14 –Apr 04 growth, True Crime and Music represent March 20 – Apr 04 growth.