 
WEBINAR

Connected Cars: Disruption to the Advertising Ecosystem

VIEW REPLAY

Are connected cars the future of media and advertising? We’ve assembled a group of audio and emerging technology leaders to help advertisers understand the disruption that’s coming, position themselves to take advantage of new opportunities and prepare for the role data will play in this market transformation.

Join our panel to learn more about:

  • Projections for the connected car market
  • Audience, consumption, and campaign data assets driving new strategy for broadcast media
  • Early successes with attribution and audience targeting

By registering, you’ll be added to communications about this webinar and Entercom news. Your information will not be sold or shared.

Are connected cars the future of media and advertising? Leading indicators are trending that way. We’ve assembled a group of broadcast and emerging technology leaders to help advertisers understand the disruption that’s coming, position themselves to take advantage of new opportunities and prepare for the role data will play in this market transformation.

Join our panel as they discuss:

  • Projections for the connected car market
  • Audience, consumption and campaign data assets driving new strategy for broadcast media
  • Early successes with attribution and audience targeting
Sarah Foss

CIO
Entercom
MODERATOR

Katrina Cho

Managing Director, New Verticals
LiveRamp

Rachel Williamson

Regional President, Chicago
Entercom

Frans Vermeulen

COO
Tru Optik