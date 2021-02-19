WEBINAR Immersion: How Top Advertisers Reach and Move Audiences March 2, 1PM EST / 10AM PST

Clicks. Views. Impressions. You pay close attention to how your campaigns are performing. But are those metrics telling the whole story? In an era of divided attention, the answer is murky at best.

That’s why we enlisted the best in the business to study media channels and research what drives consumer action. Turns out trust, immersion, and host influence are crucial.

We’re releasing this first-of-its-kind study in partnership with Alter Agents and Immersion to help advertisers understand the brain science behind engaging consumers.

Join us for this session where we’ll discuss the research results including:

What’s Immersion

The Channel Stackup: How audio, linear TV, and social media compare

Why brands focused on high-engagement and high-trust media channels are seeing improved performance

As an added bonus, anyone who registers will be among the first to receive the full study!