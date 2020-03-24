We are now Audacy. This is the legacy Entercom website, which will remain available during a transition period.
For information on Audacy, please visit our new site at AudacyInc.com

Entercom Acquires Podcorn

Platform matches brands with the most relevant podcast creators to scale native branded content and drive higher ROI for advertisers.

Creating the industry’s most compelling, curated content. Connecting through the influential voices and conversation keepers our communities trust and love. Leveraging our integrated broadcast, digital, podcast and experiential platform every day, in every major market across the U.S. Delivering better engagement through audio.

This is Entercom.

 

170

Million

Monthly Broadcast
Listeners

2

Billion

Yearly Podcast
Downloads

60+

Million

Monthly Digital
Reach

500+

Per Year

Events and
Concerts

A platform of influence

We are leading the way in helping advertisers connect with audiences in meaningful, engaging ways across our integrated platform of iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital assets, premium podcast network and live events and experiences.

Serving our communities

We are committed to supporting the health and success of the communities at the heart of our business. We use our voice to unite listeners, brands, and employees, and create positive impact around key causes.

Love what you do

Our employees are our most important resource. No matter what the specialty or interest, we are always looking for bright, innovative talent to join our team.

