Cleveland Shoppers Flock to New Shopping Center

Entercom Cleveland

Pinecrest Shopping recently opened in Orange Village, OH outside of Cleveland. The mall wanted to raise awareness for its location, and promote the stores, restaurants and special events to attract ideal women shoppers.

How We Helped: We created a high frequency radio campaign on WDOK and WQAL, stations with high female listenership. On-air giveaways and remote broadcasts at the mall with WQAL Morning Host, Jeremiah Widmer, and WDOK Morning Host, Tim Richards, built excitement for the shopping center.

Results: Pinecrest Shopping received positive feedback from shoppers who hadn’t heard of Pinecrest before, tuning into Entercom stations. Pinecrest was thrilled with the amount of awareness generated for their location and traffic driven to the stores.