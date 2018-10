ALT 105.3 assembled a huge line-up for 2018’s BFD including some of the biggest names in Alternative music and some of today’s most talked about up and coming artists.

The ALT 105.3’s BFD 2018 full lineup featured performances by Blink-182, Dirty Heads,┬áThe War of Drugs, AWOLNATION, James Bay, Judah and the Lion, Bishop Briggs, AJR, Billie Eilish and Nothing But Thieves in addition to local Bay Area acts Cemetery Sun and Mt. Eddy.