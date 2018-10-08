Close
PressSeattle Marketing Workshops

Marketing Workshops

 

Entercom Seattle’s Marketing Workshop is a tool we offer to help you identify your most pressing needs and challenges. It enables us to create highly targeted and effective marketing plans for your business.

The session is comprised of a group of marketing professionals who represent our programming department, our creative department, and our marketing and sales department, that observe a deep dive needs analysis between you and our facilitator.

This process gives us a deeper understanding of your business, marketing or advertising objective, and core customer. Following this session our team will conduct a brainstorming session on your behalf to develop appropriate strategies, concepts and tactics that will complement your current marketing strategy. You will find this process a productive use of time resulting in better campaigns that generate better results.

