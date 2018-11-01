Close
Community Hartford’s Lite 100.5 Supports Farm Aid

Hartford's Lite 100.5 Supports Farm Aid

Farm Aid chose Hartford, CT for this year’s awareness concert and fundraiser and Entercom Hartford was there as a partner running messages on air including “Lite 100.5 WRCH and Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill welcome Farm Aid to Connecticut.  Support Local Farmers.  It’s our 1Thing!” The station also gave away tickets and encouraged farmers to provide fresh, local produce for concessions at the concert. The event sold out over 22,000 seats in just 2 hours. Headliners included Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and more.

About Farm Aid 
Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $53 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

