Audio is Personal Primetime

The way audio emotionally connects with audiences and captures their attention is second to none. Entercom conducted a groundbreaking study, Audio Amplification: Defining Engaged Impressions, in partnership with Alter Agents – an independent, third-party market research firm. The study consisted of two parts: a quantitative online survey and Immersion neuro tests based on biometric feedback.[1] The results showed how audio (OTA, streaming OTA and podcast programming and advertising) draws audiences, moves them emotionally and leads to action.

Heart, Mind, Action!

Immersion is a highly scientific measure of emotional connection and heightened attention. It is based on variations in heart rate and it is predictive of action, such as sales[2]. Science shows that our hearts and brains are connected. By measuring heart rate changes, we learned how content triggered audiences’ brain activity and drew them into experiences. Audiences were exposed to eight media types (OTA, streaming OTA, podcast, digital pureplay, linear TV, AVOD, digital video and social media), in key genres (news talk, sports, music, health and wellness, society and culture).

Across all media we tested, audio proved to be the most immersive medium. And Entercom’s audio content exceeded norms[3]! On a scale of 0 to 100, our audio content had an immersion score of 57, rising above the cross-industry average (50), entertainment (45) and advertising (43) benchmarks. Entercom’s content was also more immersive than linear TV (52) and social media (52).[4]

Audio Garners Undivided Attention

The survey findings underscored audio’s ability to hook audiences and hold their full attention. OTA and podcast listeners were more likely than average to pay full attention to audio — especially to sports and news content.

The Audio Attention Index

(based on those who pay full attention)

TOTAL LISTENERS WEEKLY OTA LISTENERS WEEKLY PODCAST LISTENERS

Our listeners followed a similar pattern – with podcast listeners paying undivided attention to audio across all genres, more so than the typical listener.

Podcasts Are Personal

When audiences were asked when they listen to audio content, podcast listeners said they savor their pods when they are alone. Whether delving into news, sports, society and culture or health and wellness topics, podcasters – and the brands serving them – enjoy personal primetime.

Top Listening Occasions

By Podcast Format

NEWS TALK When I’m alone Weekdays or weeknights During the weekend SPORTS When I’m alone Weekdays or weeknights After work/school SOCIETY & CULTURE When I’m alone During the weekend Weekdays or weeknights HEALTH & FITNESS When I’m alone Weekdays or weeknights During work/school

Our first Audio Amplification: Defining Engaged Impressions study shows that in a given media mix, audio impressions carry significant weight. Audio is immersive and it energizes consumers to take action. Whether in-car, at home, on a mobile device or a smart speaker, audio delivers deeply personal experiences to audiences and consistent results for brands.